General Manager of RCD Mallorca, Maheta Molango. 24-09-2019 David Fernandez - GAR - EFE - EF

Real Mallorca´s general manager of football, Maheta Molango, was sacked this morning after a string of poor results which have seen Real Mallorca drop to 18th in the 20 team first division table.

On Sunday the club were defeated 1-0 by bottom club Espanyol.

At the start of the seasona Molango described Mallorca´s participation in La Liga as being “like midgets in a land of giants” and he has been proved correct.