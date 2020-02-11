Football
Real Mallorca sack General Manager
Breaking news: club in deep trouble
Real Mallorca´s general manager of football, Maheta Molango, was sacked this morning after a string of poor results which have seen Real Mallorca drop to 18th in the 20 team first division table.
On Sunday the club were defeated 1-0 by bottom club Espanyol.
At the start of the seasona Molango described Mallorca´s participation in La Liga as being “like midgets in a land of giants” and he has been proved correct.
