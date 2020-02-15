GRAF688. PALMA DE MALLORCA, 15/02/2020.- El centrocampista Dani Rodríguez (i) del RCD Mallorca, celebra su gol ante el Deportivo Alavés junto al centrocampista Japonés Takefusa Kubo, durante el partido de la vigésima cuarta jornada de Liga de Primera División disputado este sábado en el estadio de Son Moix, en Mallorca. EFE/Atienza Mallorca RCD - Deportivo Alavés 15-02-2020 Atienza

Shares:

Real Mallorca picked up three vital points on Saturday after beating Alaves 1-0 in the sunshine at the Son Moix.

Mallorca could have gone ahead in the first half but Salva's penalty was saved.

Rodriguez thought he had put Mallorca ahead in minute 53 after an assist from Kubo but VAR ruled the goal out.

However, finally, Hernandez managed to find the net for the home side in minute 62 and Mallorca held on for an all-important victory ahead of Friday night's clash against Betis.