La Liga
Real Mallorca bag three vital points
Real Mallorca 1 Alaves 0
Real Mallorca picked up three vital points on Saturday after beating Alaves 1-0 in the sunshine at the Son Moix.
Mallorca could have gone ahead in the first half but Salva's penalty was saved.
Rodriguez thought he had put Mallorca ahead in minute 53 after an assist from Kubo but VAR ruled the goal out.
However, finally, Hernandez managed to find the net for the home side in minute 62 and Mallorca held on for an all-important victory ahead of Friday night's clash against Betis.
