Man vs Horse
A Majorcan man is preparing for the ultimate athletic challenge, according to the local magazine 07500.
Joan Los is a member of the Manacor Athletics Club and he is planning to compete against a horse called ‘Ritz du Bocage’ driven by jockey Jaume Fluxà.
The event will take place at Manacor Racecourse at 7pm on April 25 and to win, Joan will have to run one lap of 400 metres in less time than the horse can run 800 metres.
It’s not the first time that the race has been held in Majorca, the event also took place in 1980, 1989 and 1993, when Manacor athlete, Guillem Barceló ran against a horse called 'Roi des Landes'
