Match between Barcelona and Real Mallorca in December 2019. 21-02-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

Real Mallorca will play mighty Barcelona at the Son Moix stadium on Saturday March 14 at 6.30p.m., the Spanish league announced this morning.

It could be a must-win game for Real Mallorca as they battle to stay in the Spanish first division.

The last time the two clubs met was 7 December last year at the Nou Camp in Barcelona with the Catalans winning 5-2. The last time Barcelona played at Son Moix was in 2009.