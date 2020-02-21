Football
The big clash
Real Mallorca will play mighty Barcelona at the Son Moix stadium on Saturday March 14 at 6.30p.m., the Spanish league announced this morning.
It could be a must-win game for Real Mallorca as they battle to stay in the Spanish first division.
The last time the two clubs met was 7 December last year at the Nou Camp in Barcelona with the Catalans winning 5-2. The last time Barcelona played at Son Moix was in 2009.
