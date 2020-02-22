Real Mallorca's player Ante Budimir celebrates with his team mates their second goal. 22-02-2020 Julio Muñoz

Real Mallorca secured a vital point away at Betis on Friday night and pushed clear of the reglegation zone awaiting on results from this weekend.

The local club put on a spirited performance away in a match which Spanish comentators said was a thriller.

Real Mallorca has now gained 4 points in their last two matches in their battle to secure First Division football next season.

More to follow.