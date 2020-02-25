Rugby Day in Son Roca. 25-02-2020 Alfonse Simo, Agusti Grimalt, Pep Lluis

Shamrock RC organised the Rugby Day on Saturday at their pitch in Son Roca and were delighted to see around 200 youngsters participating. This is thanks to the work done by the competing clubs and illustrates the growing sport of rugby on the island, especially amongst the younger generation who have joined a sport which highlights many important values.

The culmination of the short matches between the U6 to U12 players was the “Tercer tiempo” given by the hosts.

Baleares Senior League

RC Ponent played Union RC in Principes de España on a sunny afternoon in front of plenty of spectators enjoying the good weather and prospect of a closely fought game. The home team began strongly and for the first half were well ahead leading by 17 points to 0 at the break. Union RC came back with renewed determination in the second half, scoring two tries, however were unable to catch RC Ponent who finished with 47 points to 12 for their visitors.

In the match between El Toro RC and SHamrock RC spectators were treated to an entertaining game in which both sides were evenly matched despite the final score. The visitors took advantage of El Toro RC weaknesses in the first part of the game as they found their rhythm and then began to make a comeback, retaining much more possession of the ball. Shamrock RC were able to break through El Toro RC defence to score whilst their opponents, although pushing hard, couldn’t add points to the board until two yellow cards for Shamrock RC players gave the home team a brief advantage in the closing minutes of the second half. The final score was 15 points to 55.

U16 League

The U16 teams of El Toro Rc and RC Ponent came together for the 10th match in the U16 league on Saturday in Son Caliu. An intense and evenly balanced game was played between the two teams, with the scoreboard alternating between both sides. The last ten minutes saw the winning try for RC Ponent which took them to a 42 points to 52 points win.

U18 League

The U18 teams of El Toro RC and RC Ponent also played the 10th game in their current league in a very tough game in which both sides were short of key players due to other commitments or injuries. The score changed constantly for both teams, opened by a surprise try after only five minutes play for the home team. Missed tackles from El Toro RC put RC Ponent ahead after the first half by 17 points to 24. Throughout the second half RC Ponent stayed just ahead even though El Toro RC pushed hard until the last few minutes when their persistence paid off and the visitors’ 2 point lead was overtaken with a ball stolen by El Toro RC resulting in a try. The final score was 43 points to 38.

Girls League

Shamrock RC played their next match in the Catalan DH Girls’ League against Gotics RC on their home pitch.

Three tries in the first 20 minutes for the home team put Shamrock RC at a disadvantage, however they kept attacking and defending well. The experienced Gòtics RC pushed the visitors hard, showing their superior experience and continuity in play. Even though the Shamrock girls were defeated by 36 points to 17, their training is beginning to pay off and they are working hard for their first win in this superior category.

Division d’Honour B

Babarians XV Calvia had a close game against Andemen Tatami RC on Saturday, Both teams were evenly matched and the points difference at any point in the game was small. Babarians XV scored first with a penalty kick and this was matched by a try shortly afterwards from Tatami RC.

The game proceeded in this manner with good defensive play from both sides. By half time the visitors were only one point clear.

Tatami drew ahead during the second half and until the closing minutes of the match it looked as though they would have a win by several points denying Babarians XV a bonus point. A last minute try from Ro Doiztua closed the gap and the match finished on 22 points to 20.

Spanish U18 team in Portugal

On Saturday in Evora, Portugal, the Spanish under 18 national selection took on their Portuguese counterparts in a match both sides used as preparation for the European Championships to be held in Russia in April. The Balearic Federation were well represented, with Agustin Anglet, Juan Ozonas and Angus Judkins (Bristol Bears) all in the starting XV.

The game was played at a high pace, with nerves getting the better of the Spanish team, who took time to find their rhythm. Portugal scoring first shook the visitors, with the response being almost immediate.

A try to Mallorquín Agustín opened up a purple patch with 2 further converted tries giving “los leoncitos” a good half time lead. A second try from Agustín mid way through the second half put the result beyond doubt, resulting in the 3 local lads leaving the fray for a well earned breather on the bench. The final result of 35-14 to Spain was well received by a very vocal group of visiting families and supporters, and bodes well for their Russian adventures at Easter.

Coming up next weekend

Babarians XV Calvia play at home in Son Caliu against Las Abelles. Kick off at 18:00. As it is a fiesta at the beginning of March there is a rest weekend for both of the Senior Leagues and the youngsters. Matches resume on the 7th and 8th March.