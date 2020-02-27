Tennis
Majorca's Rafa Nadal moves on to quarter-finals in Acapulco
Rafael Nadal made it clear on Wednesday that he wants a third title at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC. The top-seeded Majorcan put in a brilliant performance to hold off an inspired effort from #NextGenATP Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, advancing 6-2, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals in Acapulco.
”He’s a very dangerous player. Young, with a lot of power. I’m very pleased with the victory,” Nadal said. "I played a very good first set and that’s important news for me. That gives me confidence.
"It's true that I missed the opportunity to win the match with my serve at 5-4 (in the second set), but except for that, I think I played a very good match. I improved a lot compared to yesterday's match. That is always positive. I am happy with the way I played and happy for the victory. I hope to be prepared for tomorrow.”
Nadal improved to 17-2 at this event and also kept alive his hopes at regaining the top spot in the FedEx ATP Rankings. If he takes the title in Acapulco, Novak Djokovic must reach at least the semi-finals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in order to remain World No. 1 on Monday.
