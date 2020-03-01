Kubo in action for Mallorca during the defeat to Getafe. 01-03-2020 Cati Cladera

Real Mallorca 0 - Getafe 1

Mallorca faced a tough task at home to Getafe, who are jostling for a Champion's League spot.

With 14,241 watching, the first half was totally forgettable, with barely a scoring chance between the two sides. Into the second period, and Reina in the Mallorca goal had to save twice from Nigerian Etebo (on loan from Stoke City), as the match tempo increased.

The game was evenly poised when a Mallorca defensive error in the 67th minute allowed Maksimovic to put Getafe ahead; the Serbian midfielder was unmarked and headed in Kenedy's cross.

On 90 minutes, Salva Sevilla, who had been substituted, was shown a red card for protesting, Reina saved from Mata after five minutes added-on, and that was that. Mallorca barely had a sniff all game.