Tennis
Nadal beats Fritz to win title in Acapulco
Majorcan Rafael Nadal captured his third Mexican Open title on Saturday, continuing his good form with a 6-3 6-2 triumph in the final over Taylor Fritz.
Nadal survived 10 aces from Fritz and broke his service three times to outperform the 22-year-old American.
"I couldn't be happier. I played a great event from the beginning to the end," Nadal told reporters.
"Acapulco was the first big title that I won in my career, so to be able to stay here after 15 years is amazing. I can't thank enough the people who make me feel at home every single time."
The Majorcan world No. 2, who first won the title in 2005 and took it again in 2013, stormed through the draw without dropping a set and improved to 20-2 in the event overall.
Fritz had reached the final by rallying from a set and 2-4 behind against John Isner but he could mount no such comeback against Nadal.
Fritz, playing his first final at an ATP 500 event, became the only American besides Sam Querrey in 2017 to reach the Acapulco final.
"He's one of the best players to ever play the game and he showed me why that is tonight," Fritz said of Nadal.
