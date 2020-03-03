La Liga Football
Rush for tickets for the Real Mallorca v Barcelona clash
Tickets for the crunch Real Mallorca v Barcelona clash on March 14 went on sale yesterday and people began queuing up at the ticket offices hours before they opened.
? YA a la venta las entradas para el partido ? el @FCBarcelona_es? RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) March 3, 2020
?? https://t.co/PclhcbePvf#JuntsSomMillors? #Endavant?? pic.twitter.com/BpSKeUnh25
During the first hour of business, 2,300 tickets were sold and the club has issued a statement reminding people that tickets for one of the most anticipated games of the season can also be purchased on line via the club?s website www.rcdmallorca.es and click on the option entradas.
The cheapest tickets left are 140 euros at the moment.
