People queing for tickets for the Real Mallorca and Barca clash which takes place on Saturday March 14 at Son Moix. 03-03-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Tickets for the crunch Real Mallorca v Barcelona clash on March 14 went on sale yesterday and people began queuing up at the ticket offices hours before they opened.

During the first hour of business, 2,300 tickets were sold and the club has issued a statement reminding people that tickets for one of the most anticipated games of the season can also be purchased on line via the club?s website www.rcdmallorca.es and click on the option entradas.

The cheapest tickets left are 140 euros at the moment.