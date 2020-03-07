A win on the road at last for Mallorca. 07-03-2020 Carlos Gil-Roig

Eibar 1 - Real Mallorca 2

Not quite a battle of basement teams as Eibar were five points and two places above Mallorca going into today's match. But lose, and survival for Mallorca would be that much more tricky.

With just three minutes gone, fine play by full back Lumor set up Cucho Hernández, whose shot was well saved by Dmitrovic in the Eibar goal. Ten minutes later, and Eibar's Cote struck the Mallorca bar with a shot from some thirty metres, although it was Mallorca who were applying the greater pressure early on.

The game became more even before a free kick from Dani Rodríguez on 41 minutes took a slight deflection off Eibar defender Arbilla and gave Mallorca the lead.

Mallorca were under seige for much of the second half, but Cucho - again set up by Lumor - had the best opportunity on 64 minutes before Kubo grabbed the second for Mallorca with thirteen minutes remaining. Bigas, unmarked in the area, pulled one back for Eibar with a header in added time, but the win was Mallorca's.

Despite the three points, Mallorca remain in the drop zone; next up, Barcelona at home.