Leo Messi is congratulated by some colleagues after scoring a goal against Mallorca in the first leg. 10-03-2020 MDB

The eagerly awaited first division clash this weekend in Palma between Real Mallorca and Barcelona was thrown into doubt this morning as the Spanish league ponder what action to take in light of the coronavirus.

Among measures which are being studied are to postpone the game or play it behind closed doors.

Both scenarios would be a big blow for both Real Mallorca and fans. A decision is expected to made this morning on what course of action will be taken.

