Rugby Day play 09-03-2020 Alfonse Simo, Pep Lluis

Shares:

Corsaris RFC organised the latest Rugby Day for the younger teams on a sunny Saturday morning in Pollensa sports centre.

Around 250 young players took part from the various clubs around the island.

The day kicked off promptly at 10.00 with the youngest; the U6 teams followed by the U8 categories.

The growth in numbers in both of these categories is very evident and great to see.

The U10’s and U12’s showed off their skills later and the level of skill exhibited by some of these players demonstrates how popular rugby is becoming.

Baleares Senior League

Bahia cemented their unbeaten home wins record on Saturday in their match against rivals RC Ponent.

A tough match was expected and the two teams did not disappoint as they played a very physical game on the pitch. RC Ponent were determined to seal a win for their last league game and so attacked from the beginning. Bahia RC were a very experienced side, also used to their short pitch, and were able to pace themselves and remain focused.

By half time the score even at 10 points each and it was throughout the second half that Bahia RC were able to apply pressure, break through their opponents tiring defences and score the points that counted! The final score was another home win for Bahia RC by 20 points to 16. Although RC Ponent kept pushing until the close of the match they were just unable to score the points necessary to catch the home team.

In the other senior game Menorca Truc lost by 17 points to 25 against Shamrock RC.

Girls Catalan League

This was the last game of the season in this league for the girls of Shamrock RC who have worked incredibly hard throughout. They have been unlucky not to win games however have demonstrated their perseverance throughout.

In this match against the top Catalan team, Santboiana CRUC, they found themselves four tries down by the second half and, despite continued efforts, were unable to break through their opponents’ defences. The final score was 43 points to 0.

U14 League

In the encounter between RC Ponent and El Toro RC the resulting game was always going to be a competitive effort from both sides who have continued to improve over the season.

Possession fluctuated between the two teams, with the visitors dominating the middle part of the match. The score fluctuated between the teams, with RC Ponent attempting to pull back the points difference as the game drew to a close.

The final points with a win for El Toro RC by 29 points to 33 illustrates the closeness of the teams. El Toro RC remain clear leaders at the top of the league.

In the U14 development league where players from clubs with insufficient numbers to form complete teams get together, the Babarians 1 (Corsaris and Mallorca Bocs) played against Babarians 2 (BAhia, Shamrock and Menorca). This combination gives the youngsters valuable match practice that they would otherwise not receive and demonstrates how the general level of play has undergone a significant improvement after the training sessions and games.

Division d’Honour B

Babarians XV Calvia had another disappointing away match against CR San Cugat on Saturday.

All the action was in favour of the home team who were 21 points to nil up by half time.

A yellow card for their opponents gave the Babarians an advantage for ten minutes which resulted in a try for them. The remaining 14 points came from tries by Jacob Squire, converted by Agustin Aragon in the closing ten minutes of the match. The final score was 26 points to 19.

Coming up next weekend

As the leagues draw to a close, final games are being played. For the Senior men, matches between El Toro RC and Bahia RC, Shamrock RC v Union RFC and Ibiza RFC and Menorca TRUC are due to be played on Saturday 14 March.

For the U18 teams there are matches on Saturday between Menorca Truc and El Toro RC and Babarians and RC Ponent. The U16’s continue with games between Inter Ibiza CD against RC Ponent and Babarians against El Toro RC.

The U14 teams are due to meet again with El Toro RC the home team against RC Ponent and the two Babarians teams playing against each other.

Babarians XV Calvia are coming to the end of their season and in their final game they face CN Poble Nou at home on 22 March in Son Caliu.