The Mallorca Cricket Club match. 17-04-2020 Wendy Peters

Rob Hughes the Hon Secretary of the Mallorca Cricket Club has informed the Bulletin that - perhaps unsurprisingly, this years Balearic Cup which is an annual cricket competition between Majorca - Minorca and Ibiza has been postponed until next year.

In a statement to club members and supporters, he set out why the tournament cannot be postponed until later in the year, but he says the club are determined to host the competition next spring.

“It is with regret that Mallorca Cricket Club, after discussions with Minorca CC and Ibiza CC - this years Balearic Cup inter-island cricket tournament has been cancelled.”

“The tournament, that was scheduled to take place over the weekend of the 8-9-10th May in Cala Millor will now take place during May 2021 (dates to be confirmed) at the same venue.” As club secretary, I have been in constant touch with cricket club officials in both Minorca and Ibiza - as we had hoped to re-set the dates for the tournament for later this year, but that has proven impossible because of long standing fixture commitments and the possible further continuance of the Coronavirus pandemic.” “However, our club looks forward to hosting the Balearic Cup next year, hopefully in happier circumstances.”

For more information - email rob14hughes@hotmail.com