Kubo gets tested by a nurse. 06-05-2020 Real Mallorca

Real Mallorca first team players and the coaching staff headed by coach Vicente Moreno today began undergoing the coronavirus detection tests required by La Liga, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and supervised by the Ministry of Health prior to the start of individual training starting next weekend.

The first players named for the corresponding tests arrived at the Son Bibiloni facilities one by one in their private cars and proceeded to pass medical examinations, which include a test for the presence of viral genetic material.

The protocol required of high competition athletes includes individual training in properly disinfected facilities every day before the start of the exercises.

Likewise, soccer players must use gloves and masks in training sessions, in addition to arriving at the sports center with training clothes since they will not be able to use the changing rooms.

The Real Mallorca staff have undergone training sessions supervised by the technical staff through videoconferences during the almost two months of confinement due to the coronavirus health crisis.

Waiting to know if La Liga, paralysed since day 28, resumes to play the eleven games that remain without an audience in the stadiums, or if, on the contrary, it is permanently suspended, Real Mallorca is one of the teams which is sitting in the relegation zone.

With 25 points and in eighteenth position, Real Mallorca would resume the league hosting FC Barcelona at the Son Moix stadium.