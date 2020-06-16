Baba hit the bar twice for Mallorca. 16-06-2020 Efe

Villarreal 1 - Real Mallorca 0

With games coming thick and fast, there wasn't much time for Mallorca to dwell on the home defeat to Barcelona. Away at Villarreal, who are not out of the race for a European spot, relegation-threatened Mallorca needed a boost.

There was a promising start for Mallorca, Baba striking the bar after just six minutes, but Villarreal were ahead eight minutes later through Bacca.

Set up by Lago Junior, Cucho Hernández had a decent opportunity for Mallorca after 36 minutes; Asenjo in the Villarreal goal saving well.

In the second half, with neither side creating much, it was Cucho who again had a chance for Mallorca, shooting just wide on 73 minutes following an assist from Trajkovski. In the final minutes the game sparked into life. Baba hit the bar again and Asenjo saved from Budimir. Mallorca were deserving of an equaliser, Villarreal having barely threatened Reina in the Mallorca goal in the second half, but it wasn't to be.