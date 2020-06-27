Football
Mallorca have one foot in La Segunda after latest defeat
Athletic Bilbao 3 - Real Mallorca 1
Real Mallorca are staring relegation in the face after they lost 3-1 to Athletic Club Bilbao on Saturday. For most of this game it looked like an afternoon stroll in the sunshine for the home side, especially when they were gifted a penalty in the 16th minute. Lago Junior playing as a stop-gap left wing back, accidentally clipped the heel of Muniain and down he went. The referee pointed to the spot with what was an absurd decision; the word soft doesn’t come into the argument. Raul Garcia slotted home.
Things got worse seven minutes later. A fabulous strike from Sancet, after a training ground move, doubled “Los Leones’s” lead, as we began to get that relegation look with nothing going our way. In the second half and with changes, we got back into the game but all our efforts were over when we got into the final third.
The forgotten North Macedonian Trajkovski then came on and won a penalty which Budimir stuck away, giving him his tenth goal of the season. Bilbao accelerated again and Villalibre netted in the 89th minute.
