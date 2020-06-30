Two goals for Budimir, as Mallorca beat Celta Vigo 5-1. 30-06-2020 Efe

Real Mallorca 5 - Celta Vigo 1

Well, they're all crucial matches when you're staring down the relegation barrel, but some are more crucial than others; Mallorca at home to Celta Vigo, and Vigo are among the group that Mallorca have to catch in order to avoid the drop.

After six minutes, Mallorca were awarded a penalty for a foul on Dani Rodríguez; the contact was debatable. Six minutes later, following a prolonged VAR interlude, Budimir put Mallorca ahead. Reina then saved twice for Mallorca before Cucho Hernández added a second after 26 minutes and Pozo made it three five minutes before what would have been the break, had it not been for the eight minutes of added time.

Three minutes after the break, and it was a penalty for Vigo. Pozo's challenge on Mina didn't cause the same delay as Mallorca's penalty had, and Aspas pulled one back from the spot for the visitors. Was this a Vigo comeback? Any worries that it might have been were quickly dispelled. Salva Sevilla put Budimir in for Mallorca's fourth.

Rúben saved Salva Sevilla's 56th minute shot but could do nothing about the midfielder's effort four minutes later. Five-one up, and the intensity dropped off, but with Mallorca in total control.

A lifeline for Mallorca? Perhaps, but they are still eighteenth, five points behind Vigo, and deep in relegation trouble. There are five rounds of matches left, and next up are Atletico Madrid away on Friday night.