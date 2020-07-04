Celebrations for Atlético, while Mallorca were goalless. 03-07-2020 LPF

Atlético Madrid 3 - Real Mallorca 0

Following the 5-1 win over Celta Vigo, Mallorca were brought back down to Earth away at third-placed Atlético Madrid and now have four matches remaining to try and dig themselves out of the relegation hole.

On 25 minutes, Sedlar's needless foul on Morata gave the Atlético striker the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot. Reina saved, but VAR confirmed that Sedlar had encroached as the penalty was being taken. Morata didn't miss the second time, and it was Morata who made it two in the final minute of first-half added time after a mistake by Trajkovski.

Mallorca were perhaps unlucky. They had been holding their own, with Kubo causing problems for the Atlético defence but not where it mattered. In the 78th minute, a Koke shot was deflected off Sastre to give the home side the third.

This coming Thursday, Mallorca take on midtable Levante at home. It will be a must-win, if there is to be any hope of avoiding the drop.