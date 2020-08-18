La Liga Football
Barcelona sack coach Setien following Bayern drubbing
Barcelona have sacked coach Quique Setien, the club said on Monday, three days after the Spanish side were hammered 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.
According to widespread Spanish media reports, Netherlands coach and former Barca defender Ronald Koeman is set to be named as Setien's successor.
Setien, 61, was appointed in January after the club sacked two-time league winner Ernesto Valverde despite his side sitting top of the La Liga standings on goal difference.
But after Barca were condemned to their heaviest defeat in European competition on Friday, Setien was also sacked after only seven months in charge.
Barca finished second behind champions Real Madrid in the recent La Liga campaign.
