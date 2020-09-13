Real Mallorca's first game back in LaLiga 2 ended in defeat. 13-09-2020

Real Mallorca 0 - Rayo Vallecano 1

With the thermometer touching thirty degrees in Palma, Real Mallorca renewed their acquaintance with LaLiga 2 (aka LaLiga SmartBank) by hosting Rayo Vallecano from Madrid for the first match of the new season.

The best chance for either side in the first half fell to Mallorca's Dani Rodríguez on fifteen minutes. Morro in the Rayo goal did well to save his shot, which had been set up by Lago Junior.

Rayo, who had barely threatened in the first half, went ahead four minutes after the break when winger Isi Palazón took advantage of sloppy defending by Sastre and Bravo. Reina in Mallorca's goal had to save from a fierce Palazón shot eight minutes later and was soon called on again - this time to prevent full-back Fran García. On 72 minutes, it was Palazón again, this time with an assist that Andrés Martin put wide when he should have scored.

Five minutes into added time, and there was a chance of a point for Mallorca, but Salva Sevilla's free-kick produced another good save from Morro.