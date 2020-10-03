Goal celebrations for Mallorca against Tenerife. 03-10-2020

Real Mallorca 2 - Tenerife 0

Mallorca were one win, one defeat, one draw and one goal going into the match against Tenerife. It has been clear enough that the team has been lacking upfront, so it came as a relief when Martin Valjent headed Mallorca into the lead on the twenty-minute mark. Central defender he may be, but they all count, and the goal was no more than Mallorca deserved.

Mallorca, having appealed for a penalty for a foul on Murilo, were straightaway fortunate that Jacobo González's 38th minute effort for Tenerife hit the post and Shaquell Moore put the rebound wide.

Seven minutes into the second half, and VAR confirmed a penalty awarded for a foul by Tenerife captain Aitor Sanz on Dani Rodríguez, who converted from the spot. VAR ruled out a 70th minute Apeh goal for Tenerife because of offside. Reina in the Mallorca goal made a double save on 83 minutes to deny Bruno Wilson and Nikola Sipcic. This alarm aside, Mallorca ran out comfortable winners against generally modest opposition, Antonio Sánchez failing to make it three just before the end of normal time after a fine pass by Febas.