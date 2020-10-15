Rafa Nadal brings his trophy to his Manacor Musuem. 14-10-2020 EFE

Teen sensation Alex Eala got a congratulatory message from none other than Rafa Nadal for her latest accomplishment in the International Tennis Federation world junior rankings.

Nadal applauded Eala’s new career-high ranking of No. 2 through replying from the Rafa Nadal Academy’s Twitter post.

“Vamosssss. Very happy for you and keep up the hard work and great results,” Nadal wrote.

Nadal also re-tweeted the Rafa Nadal Academy’s post on his personal account. The academy posted a picture of Eala praising her latest feat, which was highlighted by a semifinal finish at the French Open last week.

“#2 of the ITF Junior Ranking!! Congratulations Alex Eala! Everyone at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Moviestar is very proud of you! What a great achievement. Let’s keep going and working hard! MABUHAY!” the post read. A separate message from Nadal was also posted on Instragram.

The 15-year-old Eala, who has been a scholar of the academy for the last few years, said she was thankful for the people around her for the help they give in improving her game.

“I’ve never expected to come this far in such a short time. I’m thankful to be surrounded by amazing people and team,” she said in a recent online press conference.

Eala also said she’d learn a lot from the academy.

“Not just tennis, but also life values.

“We learn discipline, independence, how to cope up by being away from our families,” she said.

She particularly highlighted the benefits of having a chance to watch Nadal train. “There are times when Rafa trains on the court beside. It’s really inspiring to see his motivation and intensity on court,” Eala said.

“There are always a lot of tips that you can take away from Rafa’s training even if you’re just watching.

“Even if you’re not talking to him or anything, you can learn a lot.”

On Sunday, Nadal won his 13th French Open title to improve his overall Grand Slam crown to 20. He now ties with Roger Federer for the most number of Grand Slam titles by a male player in history.