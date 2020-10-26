Rafa resigns in Mallorca. 26-10-2020 CATI CLADERA

Majorcan tennis ace Rafael Nadal, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, 13 of them at Roland Garros, finished in sixth position in the Balearic Professional Golf Championship, completing the 54 holes with 225 strokes in three days of competition, 10 of the winner, Sebastián García.

Nadal delivered a card with 74 strokes, two more than he needed on Saturday and Sunday at the Mallorcan Maioris golf course, a par 72.

The world's number 2 tennis player kept his options on Monday with two birdies, but on the 18th hole he committed a double 'bogey' that, added to five other mistakes on holes 4, 6, 10, 11 and 12, they prevented him from advancing in the classification.

Nadal, who will reappear on the tennis courts at the Bercy-Paris tournament starting on November 2, competed in Mallorca against 59 professional and amateur golfers with handicaps below 11.4.

The Balearic professional golf championship, scoring for the World Amateur Golf Ranking, was played under the individual stroke play scratch modality, with a course of 18 holes in each of the three days.