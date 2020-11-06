Rafa Nadal: latest news
Rafa Nadal charges into Paris quarters
The world number two saved a set point on his serve while trailing 5-6 in the second.
Top seed Rafa Nadal was forced to save a set point before overcoming Australian Jordan Thompson 6-1 7-6(3) this morning to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals.
A day after becoming the fourth player in the Open Era to record 1,000 tour-level wins, Majorcan Nadal resumed his pursuit of a maiden Paris-Bercy title and broke Thompson's serve twice to claim the opening set in convincing fashion.
The world number two saved a set point on his serve while trailing 5-6 in the second, winning a 26-shot rally which ended with a backhand error from Thompson.
"He started to serve well in the second set. I missed a couple of returns I shouldn't have," Nadal said.
Nadal, who has now reached the quarter-finals in all eight appearances at the indoor tournament, will next face fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.
Earlier, sixth seed Diego Schwartzman eased past Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1 6-1 and is now one victory away from qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals for the first time in his career.
