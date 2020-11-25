Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has died at the age of 60.

The Argentine newspaper Clarin reports that he suffered cardiorespiratory arrest at his home in the town of Tigre. Earlier this month, he received successful surgical treatment for a blood clot on the brain. It was subsequently announced that he would be receiving other treatment for alcohol dependency.

He made 91 appearances for the Argentina national team, which he also managed between 2008 and 2010; he captained Argentina to World Cup success in 1986. He played for Barcelona, but it was at Napoli where he forged his greatest reputation at club level.

