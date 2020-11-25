Real Mallorca win away at Cartagena.

Mallorca go top after win against Cartagena.

25-11-2020@FCCartagena_efs

Cartagena 1 - Real Mallorca 2

Another opportunity for Mallorca to go top of LaLiga SmartBank, albeit perhaps briefly as league leaders Espanyol play on Thursday.

Cartagena, eleven points below Mallorca in sixteenth place, were robust opponents in a first half marked by some heavy tackles and what looked as if it should have been a red card for the home side's José Ángel Jurado for slapping Dani Rodríguez in the face.

Manolo Reina in the Mallorca goal saved well from Cartagena full-back David Simón on 26 minutes, as Mallorca failed to create any real dominance.

On 66 minutes there was a VAR review for handball in the Cartagena area. The penalty was given, and Dani Rodríguez put Mallorca ahead.

Cartagena central defender and captain Carlos David, who had already looked to have handled the ball, kicked out at Jordi Mboula and was shown a straight red. A second penalty ensued, and this time it was Lago Junior who scored from the spot.

Elady Zorrilla pulled one back for Cartagena a minute before the end of normal time, and defender Álex Martín almost grabbed an equaliser with a header that went just wide.

