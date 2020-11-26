London/Palma.—This year has been unprecedented due to the amount of tennis that has been played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus crisis.

Some players, such as Stefanos Tsitsipas has said the lack of energy from a crowd has really dampened his game, but Andy Murray does not believe Majorca ace Rafa Nadal needs any extra help.

“For someone like Rafa Nadal, I don’t think that crowd affects him that much,” Murray said.“Because I think he has got such a great mentality, his energy, and his stuff on the court is always really really good. He has got a great attitude.

“As we saw in this year at the French Open this year, there was no crowd but he still dominated.”The only way Murray believes a crowd can benefit Nadal is if his opponent is unsettled by the support for the Majorcan.

“If the crowd is behind him, it can sometimes have an effect on the opponent.

“In big moments. a break-point, it’ll be different when you step up on the line and all the crowd would be making a big noise getting behind Rafa.”

Looking ahead

Nadal has had a decent year, winning two titles including a 13th French Open title that saw him equal Roger Federer’s all-time Grand Slam record.

The schedule for 2021 is yet to be decided, and there is a good chance it will once again be a work-in-progress as the coronavirus situation evolves.

Nadal, though, says he is determined to be ready for whatever next season has in store.

“My goals remain the same; they are not easier or harder. I want to give 100% and every tournament and have a chance to fight for the title.

“My motivation has always been the same, year after year. 2021 will be very important, and I want to be ready for things I want to fight for.

“I will work hard during the off-season and get ready for a strong start.”

The other title Nadal won in 2020 was in Acapulco back in February before the season was suspended.