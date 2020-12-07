Real Mallorca 3 - Castellón 1

Mallorca at home to Castellón, having dropped to second in LaLiga SmartBank following Espanyol's defeat of Sporting Gijón on Sunday, and with the visitors in eighteenth just above the relegation zone.

Murilo de Souza's header from Salva Sevilla's centre went close after just two minutes, and four minutes later it was Abdón Prats with his third goal in consecutive matches, chesting down a cross from Aleix Febas and smashing the ball past Álvaro Campos in the Castellón goal. On eleven minutes, great interplay involving Abdón and Jordi Mboula put Salva Sevilla in for Mallorca's second.

Mallorca might have had a third on 23 minutes, Sevilla missing shortly after Mallorca keeper Manolo Reina had saved from Castellón's Arturo Molina. Abdón went close on 32 minutes before a shot from Castellón's Rubén Diéz clipped a post as the visitors struggled to overcome the home side's dominance.

After VAR was consulted for possible offside against Mboula, Abdón's second strike and Mallorca's third stood nine minutes into the second period.

A 72nd-minute headed goal by centre-back Eneko Satrúsegui from a Castellón free-kick cut Mallorca's lead and was just the fourth conceded in seventeen matches. Mboula fired just over moments later as Mallorca looked for a fourth. Luka Romero and Lago Junior had their attempts, but three goals were enough in what was another satisfying win for Mallorca.