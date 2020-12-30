Rafa Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Emil Ruusuvuori & Lorenzo Sonego train at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

26-12-2020Youtube: Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar

Rafa Nadal has trained these days with several players from the ATP circuit, including Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime, Italian Lorenzo Sonego and Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori, world numbers 21, 33 and 86, according to the Spanish tennis player's academy.

All of them are preparing for the 2021 season and the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season to be played between February 8 and 21.

Auger-Aliassime, Sonego and Ruusuvuori have been joined these days by the Mallorcan Jaume Munar, who regularly exercises at the Academy. They have all trained in recent days with Rafa Nadal, with whom they have shared the track.

Auger-Aliassime's training sessions have been closely followed by Toni Nadal, director of the Rafa Nadal Nadal Academy by Movistar.

