Real Oviedo 2 - Real Mallorca 2

Mallorca, second in LaLiga SmartBank, returned from the Christmas break with a trip to Oviedo in Asturias.

Blanco Leschuk, on loan from Turkish club Antalyaspor, went close for the home side with a header on twelve minutes. The immediate response from Mallorca was a shot from midfielder Ruiz de Galarreta that hit the post, followed by Lago Junior taking advantage of a mistake by Oviedo full-back Mossa to put Mallorca ahead. On nineteen minutes, Mallorca full-back Joan Sastre fired in with a shot from outside the box to make it two-nil.

Leschuk and then Rodri, who hit the post, had chances to get Oviedo back into the match before midfielder Javi Mier made it two-one on 43 minutes.

In the second half, and with twenty minutes gone, Oviedo's Mallorcan goalkeeper Joan Femenias did well to stop centre-back Franco Russo's header. On 68 minutes, centre-back Alejandro Arribas headed in Oviedo's equaliser.

Oviedo looked the more likely winners as the match went into the final ten minutes, and Samuel Obeng's 87th minute header, which hit the bar, almost confirmed this. Sastre, with another rocket from outside the area, went close to giving Mallorca a winner in added time, but a draw it was.