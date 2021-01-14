Joan and Toni Nadal at the Academy in Manacor

Joan and Toni Nadal at the Academy in Manacor.

12-01-2021R.D.

The Nadal family is a saga of great sportsmen. Rafa Nadal’s tennis career has gone from strength to strength and it seems the Mallorcan star is not the only one in the family who can serve up a good volley, his cousins, Joan and Toni Nadal Vives have also shown a talent for the sport.

Their dad, Toni Nadal coaches and mentors them in addition to holding down a job as Director of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Manacor.

The ITF World Tennis Tour by LG chose Manacor as its centre of operations and the two teenagers passed the first round with flying colours.

16-year-old Joan and 17-years-old Toni have already competed in territorial events and had the opportunity to compete with players from other countries.

In the first round of the preliminaries, Toni beat Luxembourg’s Melzer 6-2, 6-2, but lost to the Ukrainian Prihodko 1-6, 1-6 on Tuesday.

Joan beat Russia’s Klok 6-2, 5-7, 10-8, but lost to Slovakia’s Privaka 4-6, 4-6 in the second round.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.