Rayo Vallecano 1 - Real Mallorca 3

Mallorca, second in LaLiga SmartBank, away to fourth-placed Rayo Vallecano, who beat Mallorca in Palma in the first game of the season.

The visitors, looking to bounce back after defeat in their last match at home to Las Palmas, couldn't have hoped for a better start. Antonio Sánchez intercepted a second-minute Rayo throw-in and Amath Ndiaye was in to make it one-nil.

Amath should have made it two in the twelfth minute. Presented with an open goal, he shot over the bar, but from the goal kick he helped set up Abdón Prats, who netted at the second attempt. When Abdón was then fouled on the edge of the area, Salva Sevilla's direct free-kick made it three for Mallorca after nineteen minutes.

An error by keeper Manolo Reina allowed Rayo to get one back through Peruvian Luis Advincula in the fortieth minute, which - apart from an early injury to right-back Fran Gámez - was the only negative in what had been an outstanding first half for Mallorca.

Rayo applied pressure in the second period but without causing Mallorca undue alarm. The visitors were in control, and frustration got the better of Rayo coach Andoni Iraola, who was shown a red card for protesting.

Mallorca stay second on goal difference, leaders Espanyol playing immediately afterwards away at Girona.