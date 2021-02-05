Real Mallorca beat Albacete

Three points away for Mallorca against Albacete.

05-02-2021LaLiga SmartBank

Albacete 0 - Real Mallorca 1

Mallorca, top of LaLiga SmartBank, away at Albacete, towards the bottom of the league.

Albacete were down to ten men on 37 minutes when centre-back Nico Gorosito received a second yellow. Following a goalless first half, Mallorca had a stroke of luck on 58 minutes. Full-back Braian Cufré's pass was cleared by Albacete defender Fran García. The ball bounced off Dani Rodríguez and into the path of Amath Ndiaye, who shot past Tomeu Nadal to put Mallorca ahead.

With Mallorca on top, Rodríguez was just wide with a shot on 81 minutes. Mallorca were comfortable, but five minutes later Salva Sevilla fouled Álvaro Jiménez in the area. Jiménez took the penalty. It hit the post and Pape Diamanka couldn't take advantage of the rebound.

Mallorca, for now, are six points clear (51 points) of Espanyol and Almeria.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.