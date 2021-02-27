Logroñés 0 - Real Mallorca 1

Top-of-the-table Mallorca away at sixteenth-placed Logroñés, and the leaders of LaLiga SmartBank had an early scare, when the home side's striker, David González, had the ball in the back of the net after eight minutes. VAR showed that he had been offside.

On eighteen minutes, a slip by Logroñés full-back Unai Medina let in Braian Cufré, whose centre was put away by Antonio Sánchez to put Mallorca one-up. The visitors' keeper, Manolo Reina, was indecisive in allowing Dani Pacheco to miss a chance set up by Unai on 26 minutes, but saved well minutes later from an Unai shot.

Argentine midfielder Damian Petcoff had a good opportunity to equalise for Logroñés but put his shot just over the bar. Mallorca's Dani Rodríguez struck the bar on 76 minutes, the assist having come from Álvaro Giménez, 69th minute replacement for Abdón Prats, who was having a quiet match.

There were five minutes of added time, which seemed excessive. Mallorca survived and took the three points. Not a scintillating performance, but Mallorca were in control for most of the match, and the win was all-important in putting them five points clear of Espanyol, who are away against Sporting Gijón on Sunday, and Almeria, who beat Lugo 4-1 earlier on Saturday.