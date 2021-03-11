Rafa Nadal vs Laslo Dere in the Australia Open in February, 2021

Rafa Nadal of Spain in action during his first Round Men's singles match against Laslo Djere of Serbia on Day 2 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

09-02-2021EFE

Rafa Nadal will not compete at next week's ATP 500 event in Dubai as he has not recovered fully from a back issue sustained ahead of the Australian Open, the world No.2 said on Thursday.

Nadal struggled with the problem in the build-up to the year's first Grand Slam and skipped Spain's ATP Cup ties but still managed to reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park without dropping a set before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 34-year-old 20-times Grand Slam champion has not played since that defeat and was awarded a wild card to compete at the March 14-20 tournament in Dubai.

"I would like to thank the @DDFTennis for the wild card invitation sent to me," Nadal said on Twitter.

"We seriously thought about coming to play, but I don't think I am ready to play yet."

Nadal is still entered at the Miami Open, an ATP 1000 event to be held from March 24-April 4.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.