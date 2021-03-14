Sporting Gijón 2 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca led LaLiga SmartBank by five points going in to Sunday's match against fifth-placed Sporting. Espanyol, with 55 points, had drawn on Saturday and Almeria, also with 55, were kicking off later at home to lowly Alcorcón.

Sporting had two opportunities in quick succession to open the scoring, the second - on 21 minutes - the clearer of the two. Nacho Méndez shot wide when one-on-one with Manolo Reina in the Mallorca goal. Four minutes later, VAR was consulted for a possible foul in the area by Antonio Sánchez on Sporting's Javi Fuego. The penalty was awarded, and striker Uros Durdevic (Djuka) scored his eighteenth goal of the season.

In the second half, Mallorca forced a number of corners but without really testing Diego Mariño in the Sporting goal. On 86 minutes, full-back Fran Gámez's error put in Djuka for his and Sporting's second.

Mallorca's first away defeat of the season and fifth in all.