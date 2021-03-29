Fuenlabrada 4 - Real Mallorca 1

Mallorca away to thirteenth-placed Fuenlabrada, having slipped to second on goal difference behind Espanyol in LaLiga SmartBank.

The home side rocked Mallorca in the opening exchanges, Manolo Reina having to pull off two saves before winger Oscar Pinchi took advantage of a thirteenth-minute Reina error in putting Fuenlabrada ahead.

A fine centre from Dani Rodríguez led to Abdón Prats hitting the bar on 25 minutes with the Fuenlabrada goal at his mercy. But Mallorca went three-down after another error by Reina let in Pinchi on 37 minutes and Randy Nteka put away a 41st-minute penalty.

Mallorca pulled one back through Jordi Mboula on 55 minutes, and full-back Brian Oliván hit the post nine minutes later. But the comeback was halted on 73 minutes when Pathé Ciss made it four for Fuenlabrada.

A shocker for Mallorca.