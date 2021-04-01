Real Mallorca 1 - Leganés 0

As if to rub salt into the wounds of Monday's 4-1 loss to Fuenlabrada, Mallorca went into Thursday evening's LaLiga SmartBank clash against fifth-placed Leganés immediately after the league leaders Espanyol had completed a 4-0 drubbing of Fuenlabrada.

Three points behind Espanyol, Mallorca took the lead on 25 minutes, centre-back Antonio Raíllo heading in from Salva Sevilla's free-kick. The foul on Sevilla that led to the free-kick wasn't to be the only rough treatment he received in the first half; Sergi Palencia of Leganés was shown a yellow.

Apart from the goal, the first half was pretty even, and this continued into the second period, Juan Muñoz of Leganés hitting the woodwork ten minutes before the end of normal time. Javier Eraso's header brought out a great save from Mallorca's keeper Manolo Reina in added time, as the home side held on and took the three points that put them level with Espanyol on 64 points but behind on goal difference.