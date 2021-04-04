Las Palmas 1 - Real Mallorca 1

Real Mallorca away to ninth-placed Las Palmas. Earlier on Sunday, the leaders of LaLiga SmartBank, Espanyol, had established a three-point gap with Mallorca by defeating Albacete 3-0.

On 14 minutes, Mallorca's Senegalese forward Amath Ndiaye, back in the starting lineup after injury, latched onto a Dani Rodríguez pass to put Mallorca ahead. Amath and Mallorca's other striker, Álvaro Giménez, had further chances before the home side responded with their first real effort on 26 minutes - Manolo Reina saving well from Benito Ramírez.

The half-time break did Mallorca no favours, as Las Palmas were immediately level through Sergio Araujo. The first-half chances that the visitors failed to take began to look expensive, with Las Palmas dominating possession.

Kirian Rodríguez and Araujo had chances for Las Palmas in the last ten minutes, and then 90th-minute substitute Abdón Prats' strike for Mallorca was saved by Álvaro Valles in the Las Palmas goal two minutes into added time.