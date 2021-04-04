Real Mallorca score against Las Palmas

Mallorca players celebrate Amath's goal.

04-04-2021LaLiga SmartBank

Las Palmas 1 - Real Mallorca 1

Real Mallorca away to ninth-placed Las Palmas. Earlier on Sunday, the leaders of LaLiga SmartBank, Espanyol, had established a three-point gap with Mallorca by defeating Albacete 3-0.

On 14 minutes, Mallorca's Senegalese forward Amath Ndiaye, back in the starting lineup after injury, latched onto a Dani Rodríguez pass to put Mallorca ahead. Amath and Mallorca's other striker, Álvaro Giménez, had further chances before the home side responded with their first real effort on 26 minutes - Manolo Reina saving well from Benito Ramírez.

The half-time break did Mallorca no favours, as Las Palmas were immediately level through Sergio Araujo. The first-half chances that the visitors failed to take began to look expensive, with Las Palmas dominating possession.

Kirian Rodríguez and Araujo had chances for Las Palmas in the last ten minutes, and then 90th-minute substitute Abdón Prats' strike for Mallorca was saved by Álvaro Valles in the Las Palmas goal two minutes into added time.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.