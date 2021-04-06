Ahead of Liverpool's clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, Jürgen Klopp gave a nod to Real Mallorca when asked at a press conference which Spanish club he would most like to coach.

"The problem is that I don't speak good Spanish. I would only know how to say a few words. Order a beer and little else." He initially preferred not to comment, but then said there are three great teams and joked: "Maybe Mallorca. It would be good to coach them in order to live there."

Real Mallorca responded on Twitter by saying that "the best have always wanted to come". "That is why we now have Luis García Plaza."