Real Mallorca 2 - Lugo 0

Mallorca, two points behind Espanyol at the top of LaLiga SmartBank, had the chance to themselves go top, albeit briefly, against Lugo in seventeenth place. Espanyol were playing later at home to Leganés, with Mallorca given a boost by Real Zaragoza having beaten third-placed Almeria.

There couldn't have been a much better start for Mallorca. A Joan Sastre throw-in to the area was met by Dani Rodríguez putting them ahead after just 53 seconds. The closest that Mallorca went to a second was a shot by Sastre on 44 minutes. Immediately afterwards, Manolo Reina in the Mallorca goal made a point-blank save in denying Lugo's Chris Ramos.

Abdón Prats went close for Mallorca on 52 minutes and ten minutes later Victor Mollejo made it two. Having initially fluffed his shot, the ball came back to him and he scored his first goal for Mallorca.

A win that took Mallorca to the top and also eight points clear of third-placed Almeria.