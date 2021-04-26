Sabadell 1 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca, second in LaLiga SmartBank, six points behind Espanyol and six ahead of Almeria, away to Sabadell, second from bottom.

Álvaro Giménez had the ball in the back of the Sabadell net inside the first minute. The goal was ruled out for offside, but if this had been an indicator of an easy evening for Mallorca, the visitors got a rude awakening on eleven minutes when Manolo Reina saved from Adri Cuevas. A minute later and Jaime Sánchez put Sabadell ahead.

Into the second half, with Mallorca making little impression, the match was looking like a repeat of Mallorca's defeat to another lowly side, Castellón, on April 17. Sabadell's keeper, Ian MacKay, saved well from Iñigo Galarreta on 73 minutes, Mallorca coach, Luis García Plaza, ringing the changes and bolstering the attack by substituting full-back Brian Oliván with striker Abdón Prats.

García Plaza was shown a red card on 90 minutes, his frustrations a reflection of how poor his team had been.