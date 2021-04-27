The report said a maximum of 5,000 fans will be allowed in

The Spanish government and soccer organising body La Liga are planning on letting fans back into matches for the final four rounds of fixtures this season as national coronavirus restrictions loosen, radio station Cope reported on Tuesday.

The report said a maximum of 5,000 fans will be allowed in from the weekend of May 8. Spain's state of emergency, in place since January to limit the spread of the virus, ends on May 9.

A La Liga spokesman said the organisation could not officially reveal a date for the return of fans but stated the league wants supporters to get back into grounds as soon as the government will allow it.

If the move is approved, supporters could return for the potential title showdown between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on May 8.

While supporters have been allowed to return in limited numbers in countries such as England, Germany and France at certain points this season, Spain's government has resisted letting any fans attend matches in the top two divisions since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Their return is close, however, with up to 19,000 fans able to attend Euro 2020 games in Seville in June after the Spanish city was awarded hosting rights in place of Bilbao, where the regional government was unable to guarantee spectators at matches.

