This year’s inaugural ATP 250 Mallorca was presented yesterday and it will take place from June 19 to 26 in Santa Ponsa.

The tournament will be one of the first to open the grass tour and will feature Spanish stars names such as Fernando Verdasco, Feliciano López ... and Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, organisers announced today.

The Australian appears to have chosen the Rafa Nadal’s home turf to make his return to the circuit.

In a tweet he said “I am super excited. I’ve never been to Spain or Mallorca and grass is my favourite surface.

“I have not played much tennis this year so I really looking forward to playing in Mallorca, seeing what I can do and hope we can create some memories.”

The organisers are also trying to tie down Alexander Zverev.

There will be a capacity of 1,500 spectators per day and that there will be an afternoon/evening session featuring the highlight match of the day.

The Mallorca Championships, which has Toni Nadal as director, was due to debut last year, but was suspended due to the pandemic.

It will be the first ATP category competition to be held in Mallorca 2020.

In 2018 and 2019 a WTA tournament was held there, the Mallorca Open.

The main draw with feature 28 tennis players in singles and 16 couples in doubles. 900,000 dollars in prizes will be up for grabs in Mallorca.

Whether Rafa Nadal, currently on the island, will compete remains to be seen and it will be up to his coach, former world number one Carlos Moya.

