Draw between Malaga and Real Mallorca

Lago returned to the side and scored.

08-05-2021LaLiga SmartBank

Malaga 1 - Real Mallorca 1

Mallorca, second in LaLiga SmartBank, away to Malaga in eleventh. Going into the match, Mallorca were seven points behind Espanyol, who drew against Zaragoza earlier on Saturday (and secured promotion), and five ahead of third-placed Almeria, who beat Tenerife away on Friday.

On ten minutes and after a VAR check, Malaga went ahead through a David Lombán penalty for handball against Brian Oliván. After midfielder Aleksandar Sedlar had gone close from a Mallorca corner, Lago Junior - back in the starting eleven - headed home Joan Sastre's centre in the 29th minute.

Amath Ndiaye was denied by Malaga's keeper Juan Soriano on 35 minutes and then five minutes later, as Mallorca took control after the early penalty setback.

Lago might have had a second for Mallorca six minutes into a second half without great incident until Lombán almost made it two for Malaga four minutes into added time.

