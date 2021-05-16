Rafael Nadal overcame losing the second set to defeat Novak Djokovic in Sunday's Italian Open 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

Also known as the Rome Masters, Nadal and Djokovic battled it out for two hours and 49 minutes in front of 2,917 spectators on the central court at the Foro Italico. Nadal went from 4-5 down to take the first set 7-5 before Djokovic dominated the second set.

Nadal had two break points against his serve at 2-2 in the third set, saving with a spectacular backhand and forehand and then breaking Djokovic to go 4-2 up. He had a match point at 5-2, but took the third 6-3 to secure his tenth title.