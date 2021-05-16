Real Mallorca players celebrate against Alcorcón

Celebrating Abdón's opener.

16-05-2021LaLiga SmartBank

Real Mallorca 2 - Alcorcón 0

With 4,086 supporters allowed back into the Son Moix, Real Mallorca could have anticipated three points against seventeenth-placed Alcorcón in pretty much sealing automatic promotion from LaLiga SmartBank. A win and Mallorca would be eight points ahead of Almeria in third with three games to go.

A blocked 39th minute shot by Amath Ndiaye was all Mallorca had to show for an underwhelming first half until three minutes later, a penalty was awarded for handball by Alcorcón midfielder Juan Aguilera. Abdón Prats stepped up and it was one-nil.

On 54 minutes, a combination with Lago Junior and Brian Oliván led to a chip by Salva Sevilla, a goal that was initially ruled out for offside. VAR was consulted and the goal stood.

Mallorca might have had a third with six minutes to go when Amath found himself one-on-one with Alcorcón keeper Dani Jiménez, but a third didn't matter as Mallorca took another step towards almost certain promotion.

