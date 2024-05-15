The customer is putting on a flat shoe and testing its comfort and suitability by taking a few steps back and forth in the shop. The appearance has already persuaded her: the shoe is made of two harmonising natural shades of leather and canvas. "Yes, it fits," says the woman with a satisfied smile. "I will buy them."

"These shoes are very popular in summer because of the fabric combination. They come in all colours and are often worn with jeans," explains Maria Mira, also known as Maruja, who runs a shoemaking business and shoe shop in Soller with her brother and son. She is responsible for the cutting and sewing work. "I can't imagine a more beautiful job," she says. Brother and son then put the shoes together and glue them. They mastered the craft long ago.

In 1975, Mira and her brother Paco opened a shop in Puerto Soller, where they made and sold leather products such as belts, bags, sandals and hats. "But how it all came about is a strange story," she says with a smile. "My brother worked as a salesman in a hippy shop in Palma that sold leather belts. The work made him curious. At some point, Paco grabbed a piece of leather and used it to make a pair of sandals, a hat and a bag," says Mira, reminiscing. As she had always had a passion for sewing, she joined her brother. "We just didn't know what to do with the products."

However, after her father discovered his children's potential, he supported them financially and helped them open a shop in Puerto Soller. And the business was good, especially during the season. In winter, however, the area was deserted, so they moved the workshop and shop to Soller itself.

"After about 20 years, the belts, hats and bags we made went out of fashion. They had a touch of the '70s and people just called us 'the hippies from the harbour' ", says Mira. So they continued to sell only the colourful sandals and focused on shoes. They came up with the idea when a supplier, who always sold work shoes, known as porqueres, in Soller and the surrounding area, told the family that he was selling the colourful sandals. He told the family that he was going to give up the business. However, only a few people on the island, far away from Soller, could make the shoes. So it was time for the siblings to take over the trade and the gap in the market that had opened up.

"These are the 'porqueres'. They are ideal for working in the fields or with the pigs. The farmers use the shoes during the harvest to make it easier to climb the olive trees if necessary," Mira explains." And these are patateras, boots that are worn during the potato harvest." She points to the flaps of the shoes, which are on top and not inside as usual. "When people walk through the fields, the dirt can't get into the shoes. With a flap on the inside, the shoe would have to be constantly cleaned of dirt."

The porqueres used to only be available in one colour. "However, as there were always a few pieces of leather left over from the colourful sandals, I started to use these pieces in the porqueres. That was a good idea, because demand was growing. The work shoes became a shoe for every day and for everyone. Many students, in particular, wear the patateras in many different colours, creating a real trend."

The porqueres are on sale from 68 euros. "People always want to negotiate because they have seen similar, cheaper models on the market. But they differ greatly in terms of material and quality. Some of our customers have been wearing the shoes for 20 years. Other shoes certainly don't last that long," emphasises Mira.

A German customer told her that handmade shoes would certainly not be available for less than 150 euros in Germany. "So our price is perfectly acceptable and not too high." Because quality has its price.

Her son Jaume has decided to take over the business at some point. "He's already bringing a breath of fresh air. I'm over the moon about that."

