Creativity and the constant urge to create something of his own already characterised him as a young child. He soon realised that he wanted to build houses. And during his career, he has become one of Mallorca's best-known architects. We are talking about Vicenç Mulet. In an age in which hotels and buildings are built quickly and carelessly, Mulet wants to move architecture in a different direction. "A house is not just a cladding that is purposefully built one at a time. A house should have a certain character. This can only be achieved if more time is invested in the project," he explains.

Architect Vicenç Mulet adapted this house to the surroundings on Mallorca. As well as using local materials, the new build incorporates traditional building elements from the island.

This is precisely what has been disregarded in Mallorca in recent decades. Here a castle of beds with as many storeys as possible and a view of the beach; there a hotel quickly squeezed onto the coast in order to maximise the profit from the demand in tourism. "The buildings are not in harmony with the surroundings," says Mulet. Neither the colours nor the building materials reflected the island. The materials should be sustainable and local rather than from the other side of the world.

In the north of the island, in Son Serra de Marina, Mulet originally built a house for a friend. He now lives in the house himself and is happy because the area is not yet "overbuilt" and there is a ban on hotel construction to avoid spoiling the natural surroundings.

Mulet doesn't need an office. He works wherever inspiration strikes him.

Although the structures of the property in question are somewhat reminiscent of the Bauhaus style, traditional Mallorcan features have been respected. "Typically, every house has a patio. This patio is the centre and the focal point for the whole family - no matter what time of year". Overall, the structures are simple and unpretentious, without much ornamentation. There are also many openings to the outside, which create air currents, especially in the hot summers. "A patio not only regulates temperatures, but also privacy. It offers no views from outside," says Mulet. "I always work in places that inspire me, and my home is one of them, so I don't need an office," says Mulet.

Typical of the island's architecture are the many entrances or openings to the outside, which create pleasant air currents.

The 53-year-old does not want to "impose" a typical style on any property. "I don't have my own style," he emphasises. "By adapting the building to the surroundings and the needs of the buyer, the property develops individual characteristics and becomes a personal feelgood machine. There is no house that I would put up anywhere exactly the same again," says Mulet with conviction. This does not mean that every property should be a "camouflage" of its surroundings. "You can definitely work with contrasts - whether in terms of colour or style. As long as there is a connection, that's not a problem," says the architect.

Mulet wanted to create a connection and easier access to the sea with the building at Palma's harbour.

The Barcelona student has fond memories of one project: the "Edificio Escalera" on Carrer del Moll at Palma's harbour. Probably every visitor to the city has seen it or gone onto it and enjoyed the view. "The harbour authority commissioned me to redesign the level in 2012. The aim was to create more access to the sea, especially for pedestrians," reports Mulet. At that time, the entire area was occupied by parked vehicles. "So I completely changed the space, demolished buildings and removed car parks. The building with the large staircase was built there. I wanted to make this place one of the best viewpoints in Palma," says Mulet and smiles. "When visitors climb the steps, they have a great view over the sea and the ships." A pane of glass instead of a wall makes the proximity to the harbour even more tangible.

The current architectural style of Mallorca does not seem to reflect the values of Mulet in any way. "The hotel buildings were built with lack of consideration during the tourist boom on Mallorca and don't fit in with the island. It's not architecture, it's a disaster," says Mulet with a heavy heart. "This is how we are destroying authentic Mallorca. We are finally having to rethink."

